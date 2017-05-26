THE race is hotting up to beat cancer as a charity calls on more Oxfordshire girls and women to sign up to its big fundraiser.

With just six weeks to go until Race for Life in Oxford, at University Parks, on Sunday, July 9, organisers are hoping a surge in sign-ups will mean it will reach its targets.

Currently 1,075 women have signed up for the 5k race, although organisers had hoped for 2,000.

For the 10k event on the same day, 382 signed up, just over 200 short of the 600 target.

Kelly Rumble, senior area and event marketing manager, said: “We are just six weeks away from the big day and lots more to recruit to reach our targets.

“We are also looking to get more volunteers on board to help out on the day, and this includes men and women.

“We still need to beat cancer and the fundraising from these events makes a significant impact towards the lifesaving research into all 200 types of cancer.”

For more information, to sign-up or volunteer visit: raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org