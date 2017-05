BEER and cider fans are invited to a free open day at Oxford’s newest brewery tomorrow.

LAM Brewing in Kennington has invited people to pop by between 2pm and 8pm to sample ‘gorgeous craft beer, tasty street food and enjoy some funky music’.

The business, which opened last year, is located at Unit 68 on Sandford Lane Industrial Estate and has some free parking available.

Visitors are invited to bring the family to see the brewery and meet the brewers.

See lambrewing.com