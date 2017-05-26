A SCHOOL for young people with autism has scooped a second good rating from Ofsted in the space of a year.

LVS Oxford was roundly praised for having an 'excellent understanding' of individual pupils and treating all young people 'with dignity and respect' in a social care inspection report.

The school in Begbroke, near Kidlington, was rated good – Ofsted's second highest rating – overall but also picked up an outstanding rating in the 'quality of care and support' category.

Headteacher Louisa Allison-Bergin said: "The residential Ofsted inspection is our second since the school opened in September 2014.

"It demonstrates that we have built on our previous Good status as the quality of care and support was judged by Ofsted to be outstanding.

"The report highlights the fact that staff have an excellent understanding of each young person's needs and that we prepare them for their life after school through a targeted programme of life and social skills."

The school caters for young people aged from 11 to 19 on the autism spectrum.

Pupils can attend as day pupils or boarders and it now offers flexi-boarding for families who require respite, allowing pupils to stay for one, two or three nights a week.

Ms Allison-Bergin said: "This excellent report is a huge testament to the fantastic residential team we have in place, their skills in helping the young people in their care to grow and progress, and the seamless interaction with the academic team."

The school was inspected in April by a team from Ofsted, which said young people made very good progress as a result of the residential provision.

The report by lead social care inspector Jennie Christopher said: " Young people are supported extremely well by staff to explore who they are.

"Young people have the opportunity to take part in a range of socially and emotionally stimulating activities, with plans being agreed weekly.

"Activities include swimming, photography, arts and crafts, and games."

The report also included comments from parents to inspectors.

One parent said: "Staff do a fantastic, job, often in difficult circumstances."

Another said: "He [my son] is learning new skills, which benefit him, like cooking."

Ofsted identified some areas for improvement, including ensuring all furniture was suitable and well-maintained.

The watchdog also recommended considering how effective the current format is for demonstrating staff skills.