PLANS to overhaul a busy intersection in Oxford again could be a waste of taxpayers' money, it has been warned.

Oxfordshire County Council unveiled its latest proposals for the four-way junction of Worcester Street with Hythe Bridge Street and George Street on Thursday.

The Conservative-run authority wants to add turning restrictions and traffic islands, claiming the measures will help ease congestion in the city when the revamped Westgate Shopping Centre opens.

But it is the second time in three years that significant changes have been made, after it was previously redesigned in late 2014 at a cost of £300,000.

Further changes are also being considered nearby the junction as part of the Oxford Transport Strategy.

Opposition county councillors have urged transport bosses to rethink the scheme, warning future changes could make them obsolete.

Speaking to the Oxford Mail, new cabinet member for transport Yvonne Constance vowed to investigate and said any future plans 'would certainly have to be considered before a final decision'.

The senior Tory councillor added: "I am very clear that we have to be careful not to waste taxpayers' money.

"Council officers will remain ready to respond to any issues that arise."

During a meeting on Thursday, Liberal Democrat county councillor John Howson warned that a bus gate was proposed in the area to discourage west-north car journeys in the city centre.

He added: "If introduced, it would make these latest changes a waste of taxpayers' money.

"If officers are not certain when that is due exactly to take place, they would be better off spending the money on something else that is desperately needed such as provision for cycling."

The county council has proposed the junction changes are part of a package of measures out for consultation.

They have been put forward to address the impact of the planned closure of Queen Street, which will be pedestrianised in October.

Council officer David Tole said the Worcester Street junction proposals 'related to moving traffic around the city centre' and, referring to bus gates proposed nearby, said they were separate to 'a range of other projects we are looking at in the long term'.

At the meeting, he told Mrs Constance: "Inevitably, we have to deal with the situation we are faced with now. The [bus gate] is aspirational and is not yet funded, whereas the reopening of the Westgate will happen in October come what may.

"So it is about balancing the now with the future. We have funding for the Worcester Street proposal."

The plans for the Worcester Street junction are out for consultation until June 23.

To comment, visit: consultations.oxfordshire.gov.uk/consult.ti/QueenStreetTrafficProposals