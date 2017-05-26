A DEVELOPER has announced it will invest almost £2m into village projects.

Construction is underway at Bloor Homes’ 140-home development in Drayton.

The developer has revealed how it will split a hefty contribution to the area as part of its planning agreement.

It will donate £383,000 to a Drayton traffic plan, £325,000 for sports pitches, £322,500 towards education, £133,000 for the village hall and £111,300 towards transport.

It will spend £91,000 on a sports pavilion, £46,500 on cycle paths, £42,000 on public art, £35,500 for Abingdon Resource and Well Being Centre, £49,500 for tennis and sports facilities and £23,000 on waste and recycling.