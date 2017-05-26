MORE than 12,000 people will be descending on Oxford's South Park tomorrow for the start of the city's Common People festival. And music-lovers have been given an extra treat with news of two new additions to the bill.

Singer Ella Eyre and dance music pioneer Jamie Principle will join the DJ Pete Tong for his festival-closing set on Sunday night.

Londoner Eyre, 23, found fame after her collaboration with Rudimental on their Brit Award-winning chart-topping single Waiting All Night and with DJ Fresh on his single Gravity. Her debut album Feline reached number four in the album charts in 2015.

Principle was a big player on the Chicago house music scene of the early 1980s. His work includes one of the genre's standout early tracks, Your Love, as well as hits You're All I Waited For, Cold World with Steve 'Silk' Hurley, and a version of CeCe Peniston's I'm Not Over You.

His best-known work saw him working with the producer Frankie Knuckles, including dance chart topper Back N Da Day, and classics Baby Wants to Ride and I'm Gonna Make You Scream.

They join a bill which includes reggae star Sean Paul, indie band Wild Beasts, and dream-pop act Saint Etienne, featuring Oxfordshire singer Sarah Cracknell, today, and soul singer Rag'n'Bone Man and Becky Hill tomorrow.

Festival organiser Rob da Bank, said: "Just when we thought it couldn't get any better Pete Tong has added two legends in the game for his set.

"Chicago house legend Jamie Principle is an electronic music icon and Ella Eyre is one of a new school of amazing singers, so to have them both drop by at this late stage is amazing news. Roll on the weekend!"

He also assured guests that everything was being done to ensure the festival was safe, in the light of Monday's terror attack in Manchester.

He said: "We want to reassure everyone that the safety of our audience is of paramount importance to Common People. The team have been in discussions with Thames Valley Police to review the security strategy for the weekend.

"The event has been planned with the current threat level considered and we have total confidence that a proportionate and realistic level of resource and procedures are already in place.

"The police are satisfied with our current strategy, and we will continue to communicate fluidly over the course of the weekend."

Common People is in South Park, Oxford, Saturday and Sunday

What's on when...

Rob Da Bank’s glittering circus of sound takes over South Park this weekend for the second instalment of his two-day festival of eclectic sound. Here’s the run down on who to catch – watch out for those clashes.



Saturday

Common Stage

9.45-10.45pm: Sean Paul

8.15-9.15pm: Groove Armada (DJ set)

7-7.45pm: Wild Beasts

6.30-7pm: Foals (DJ set)

5.45-6.30pm: Saint Etienne

5.15-5.45pm: Foals (DJ set)

4.30-5.15pm: Amy MacDonald

3.15-4pm: The Selecter

2-2.45pm: The Beat

12.45-1.30pm: House Gospel Choir

11.30am-12.15pm: Lucy Leave

11am-11.15am: TBA



Uncontained Stage

My Nu Leng & M8s: My Nu Leng, Gotsome, Goldie, Novelist, DJ KC, Redlight, Klose One; Back For Good; Dan at Destiny FM

Uncommon Stage

10-10.45pm: Zaia

8.45-9.30pm: The Balkan Wanderers

7.30-8.15pm: Vienna Ditto

6.15-7pm: Leader

5-5.45pm: Jess Hall & Duotone

3.30-4.30pm: The Shapes

2.40-3.20pm: The Epstein

1.40-2.10pm: Little Red

12.40-1.10pm: The Pink Diamond Revue

11.40am-12.10pm: The Other Dramas

11-11.20am: Rodney P & Youth Ambition Programme



Sunday

Common Stage

9.25-10.45pm: Pete Tong Presents Ibiza Classics performed by The Heritage Orchestra conducted by Jules Buckley

7.30-8.30pm: Rag’n’Bone Man

6.15-7pm: Becky Hill

4.45-5.45: The Cuban Brothers

3.30-4.15pm: Dutty Moonshine

2.15-3pm: Elvana: Elvis Fronted Nirvana

1.10-1.45pm: Tom Williams

12.05-12.40pm: Coldredlight

11-11.35am: Oxford Dancin’



Uncontained Stage

On Loop Hosted by Moxie: Midland, Joy Orbison, Kornél Kovács, Moxie, Felix Dickinson, Or:la; Housewurk; Burt Cope

Uncommon Stage

9.45-10.45pm: ShaoDow

8.15-9pm: Kanadia

7-7.45pm: Death of Hi-Fi

5.45-6.30pm: Rhymeskeemz

4.30-5.15pm: Desert Storm

3.15-4pm: Low Island

2-2.45pm: Young Women’s Music Project

1-1.30pm: Catgod

Noon-12.30: Slate Hearts

11-11.30am: Cherokii



DJs across the weekend

Shelpdog (Nice Up!), Del Gazebo, Count Skylarkin, DJ Wrongtom, Kerry & Casio vs Harvey, K-Tel, DJ Binge, Peepshow Paddy, Housewurk Back For Good, Dapper Dan, danny.wav, Ella Fantazia, Trol23 Dasher + Wazzy, BustMasta BarryDark, DJ Circles vs Nelly B Page, Nick Moorbath, Reggae Bingo, Miss Splinters, Jason King Alex from Wigan



Pig's Big Record Club

Redfoot Sara Spade & the Noisy Boys Schrödinger’s Strings Datum Plane Vote Pedro Dolly Mavies Greg’s Greats Tony Tunes It’s a Wind Up Ms Chameleon’s Mechanical Melodies Neon Trotsky DJ Johnny Louche Jules and Lisa DJ GG Paul McCaffrey Brother Graham Darren Harte



Other fun stuff...

Disco Shed, Vintage Funfair Rides, The Jam Jar Bar Pop-Up Performances, The Creation Station, Horns Of Plenty (Oxford Community Street Band), Mama Brass, Dancin’ Oxford, Cowley Road Carnival Sol Samba kids area with Bigtopmania Circus Circus Workshops: Juggling, hula hoops, plate spinning, diabolos, slack lines, tight wires, acrobatic & aerial trapeze & aerial hoop Crazy Inflatable bundle madness! Inflatable Assault Course Sports Area, Mega Balls, Crazy Bikes, Face Painting, Bouncy Castle, Flags by Angus Watt



To munch on...

Paellaria, Anna Mae’s Mac N Cheese, Le Rac Shack, Oxfordshire Pizza Company, The Seacow, Va Va Vegan, jiggery pokery parlour, Flaming Cactus, Holy Cow, The Crispy Duck Rotisserie, Barnaby Sykes Pie Maker, green pepper red tomato, Zouk Indian Streetfood, Happy Cakes, Piggie Smalls hotdog co, The slow roasted meat kitchen, Los Churros Amigos, Chunky Chips Wicked Dips, Pan-n-Ice Coffee & Cake, Real Coffee