MORE than 12,000 people will be descending on Oxford's South Park tomorrow for the start of the city's Common People festival. And music-lovers have been given an extra treat with news of two new additions to the bill.

Singer Ella Eyre and dance music pioneer Jamie Principle will join the DJ Pete Tong for his festival-closing set on Sunday night.

Londoner Eyre, 23, found fame after her collaboration with Rudimental on their Brit Award-winning chart-topping single Waiting All Night and with DJ Fresh on his single Gravity. Her debut album Feline reached number four in the album charts in 2015.

Principle was a big player on the Chicago house music scene of the early 1980s. His work includes one of the genre's standout early tracks, Your Love, as well as hits You're All I Waited For, Cold World with Steve 'Silk' Hurley, and a version of CeCe Peniston's I'm Not Over You.

His best-known work saw him working with the producer Frankie Knuckles, including dance chart topper Back N Da Day, and classics Baby Wants to Ride and I'm Gonna Make You Scream.

They join a bill which includes reggae star Sean Paul, indie band Wild Beasts, and dream-pop act Saint Etienne, featuring Oxfordshire singer Sarah Cracknell, today, and soul singer Rag'n'Bone Man and Becky Hill tomorrow.

Festival organiser Rob da Bank, said: "Just when we thought it couldn't get any better Pete Tong has added two legends in the game for his set.

"Chicago house legend Jamie Principle is an electronic music icon and Ella Eyre is one of a new school of amazing singers, so to have them both drop by at this late stage is amazing news. Roll on the weekend!"

He also assured guests that everything was being done to ensure the festival was safe, in the light of Monday's terror attack in Manchester.

He said: "We want to reassure everyone that the safety of our audience is of paramount importance to Common People. The team have been in discussions with Thames Valley Police to review the security strategy for the weekend.

"The event has been planned with the current threat level considered and we have total confidence that a proportionate and realistic level of resource and procedures are already in place.

"The police are satisfied with our current strategy, and we will continue to communicate fluidly over the course of the weekend."

Common People is in South Park, Oxford, Saturday and Sunday

Tickets are available from commonpeople.net