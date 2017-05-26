A WOMAN has been taken to hospital with 'serious, potentially life-threatening injuries' after a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

The A40 near the Headington Green Road roundabout was shut for an hour after the incident which happened at about 9.40am this morning.

An air ambulance landed and the 21-year old woman involved in the collision on the A410 near the Thornhill Park and Ride was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital by road in a serious condition.

South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust spokesman David Gallagher said: "We’ve got an accident on London Road near the Thornhill Park and Ride involving a car and a pedestrian which came in to us at 09.41.

"We are currently on scene with an officer in a rapid response vehicle and two ambulances.

"The pedestrian is an approx. 21-year-old female.

"We also sent the Thames Valley Air Ambulance and the patient was taken by road to the John Radcliffe, with the air ambulance crew travelling in the ambulance so the patient would have had serious, potentially life-threatening injuries."

Thames Valley Police spokesman Gareth Ford-Lloyd said that officers were called to the road traffic collision at 9.45am.

He said: "It involved a female adult pedestrian and a car on the A410 near Thornhill Park and Ride.

"The pedestrian received injuries and was taken to hospital.

"Road closures are in the process of being lifted.

"No one was arrested or reported."

The road has since been re-opened by police and lenghty delays remained until midday.