THE finishing touches on the foundations for the Westgate lantern are now being applied.

The lantern once completed will sit on top of the £440m Westgate Shopping Centre development.

It will be a four-metre high stainless steel lantern, with 78 glass panes in nine different shades.

It will also light up at night.

This morning contractors were putting together the last glass panes for the foundation near Bonn Square.

The shopping centre is due to be completed in autumn 2017.