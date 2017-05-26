MORE than 500 runners took part in the Wallingford Thames Run to raise vital funds for learning disabilities charity Style Acre.

The run has raised thousands of pounds for the charity over the past three years and this year's total, also supporting Crowmarsh Gifford Primary School, is likely to reach more than £3,000.

Funding from previous years has helped to pay for the charity's sensory garden and day service activities.

In March, members of the Thames Run's organising committee visited the charity's Turnstyle Day Service at Evenlode House in Howbery Park to see the care provided on a day-to-day basis.

Style Acre spokesman Chris Burrows said: "There were more than 500 runners taking part in the 5k and 10K races, which was a fantastic total and the committee hopes to have raised over £3,000 for the charities."

The run along footpaths and banks of the Thames started and finished at the primary school on Sunday.

The Style Acre charity, which started in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, has its headquarters off Benson Lane in Crowmarsh Gifford.

Andy Batt, chairman of the run, said: "We were incredibly excited to welcome all participants to the ninth Wallingford Thames Run.

"This year was extra special as it was first year where we have a team of 16 runners from RAF Benson running the race at the same time from their base in Afghanistan."

In June last year Wallingford mayor Ros Lester officially reopened the town's Style Acre charity shop following a major refurbishment.

The shop at 74 High Street was redecorated after a £545 grant from Waitrose in Wallingford.

The shop first opened its doors in 1998 and is one of the longest-serving charity shops in the town, providing work experience for people with learning disabilities.

Style Acre’s chief executive Chris Ingram, said: "The money we raise is vital for supporting our community services that focus on providing people with learning disabilities with a safe and stimulating environment.

"This includes getting people into work, education and improving life skills so people can become more independent."

Style Acre was the name of the original residential care home in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell and when the building was sold, the name was kept.

Style Acre Friends was formed as a registered charity in 1992 by a group of parents who wanted to secure the future of the residential home where their adult children were living.

They succeeded in raising the money to buy the property and took over running the home in 1995.

It was sold in 2004 and the money raised from its sale was then used to buy housing in local towns and villages.

This allowed the people the charity supports to live with their friends in easy reach of its day services.

Visit styleacre.org.uk