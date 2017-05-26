A FURTHER investigation has been launched after a dead mouse and its droppings forced a nursery's kitchen to be temporarily closed down.

Food hygiene inspectors shut the Positive Steps Nursery near Faringdon on May 16 after they found the dead rodent on the kitchen floor – fearing an 'imminent risk' to the children's health.

But Vale of White Horse District Council would not release the full inspection reports as they were part of a 'further investigation' into the nursery.

According to its most recent Ofsted report the Shellingford nursery looks after 104 children between the ages of one and four.

Environmental health officers also found mouse droppings on work surfaces, on the kitchen floor and in cupboards.

Council spokesperson Andy Roberts said: "Our inspectors felt the condition of the kitchen was posing an imminent risk to the health of the children and staff at the nursery.

"Children under five years of age are particularly at risk of infection as their immune systems are not yet fully developed."

Inspectors also discovered a 'lack of routine cleaning and disinfection' to minimise the risk of food contamination.

But the council was satisfied the nursery, in the village of Shellingford, 'co-operated fully' to address the issues raised.

In a follow-up inspection last Friday officers lifted a prohibition noticed it had slapped the nursery with, and allowed staff to use the kitchen again to prepare food.

The Vale council said it was 'pleased the nursery responded positively'.

But the Oxford Mail was refused access to the full report as they were 'part of a further investigation' and the overall rating has not yet been made public.

Divisional director at Positive Steps Nursery, Vikki Skinner, said: "We always take such matters seriously, on the rare occasions they arise, and pride ourselves on the cleanliness of our kitchens and the quality of food we provide.

"We have taken steps to tackle the issue since the visit including an external contractor being brought in to help us.

"Staff at the nursery have also been working hard to get the kitchen up and running again."

"We are confident that our nursery kitchen meets the high standards parents and children expect of us and thank them for our support and understanding in this matter."