A SCULPTOR and gallery owner has expressed delight at winning an award recognising those who take up art as a second career.

Andrew Harrison, who co-owns the SOTA Gallery in Witney's Langdale Gate, only began sculpting seven years ago, but has seen his unique work soar in popularity.

The 43-year-old, who creates distinctive contemporary wooden sculptures which give traditional woodturning and carving a modern twist, received the Mary Mouser Award from Artweeks.

Mr Harrison, who lives in Brize Norton, said: “It’s really nice to know that I’m on the right path and the people are appreciating what I do.

“As an artist you never fully know if people like what you’re doing until you get the sales or some kind of award like this.

“Looking at the previous people who have won it I’m in good company, so I’m really pleased.”

The annual award was established in 2003 to honour the work and commitment to Oxfordshire Artweeks, a month long series of exhibitions, of Lady Mary Moser.

Both Artweeks members and the general public are free to nominate anyone who has turned to the visual arts later in life.

The Artweeks festival, which runs through May, promotes works of art in Oxfordshire.

Mr Harrison served in the Army for 24 years, initially completing an apprenticeship as a carpenter joiner in Army College.

Towards the end of his career he began working as a wood turner, and his work had a sculptural edge from day one.

As part of his resettlement he was able to go to France and learn more about sculpting, after which he returned to Britain and began producing his own work.

Mr Harrison takes carefully chosen timbers and responds to their colouration and natural ‘flaws’ to create his piece.

He begins with a basic shape and then follows the woods own contours and designs to highlight the natural features within the wood in an exploration of form. He uses a combination of staining and burning to darken and blacken some of the pieces.

Mr Harrison continued: “A lot of people say they haven’t seen anything like my work before. There’s quite a bit of sculpture about and quite a lot of people doing similar variations on themes – so it’s about trying to come up with new ideas.”

Mr Harrison has been commissioned for many pieces including an oak pedestal for a large T-Rex skull earlier this year. His work can be found in private collections throughout the UK, Europe, Australia, Japan, and America.

A member of Oxfordshire Craft Guild, Mr Harrison urged anyone interested in crafts and wanting to get more involved to contact him at the gallery or visit oxfordshirecraftguild.co.uk