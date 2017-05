A ROAD at Chipping Norton has been shut by police following a collision.

Burford Road near the rugby club is currently closed with police, ambulance and fire crews all at the scene.

Thames Valley Police tweeted this morning:

Road totally closed at chippy. Burford road near the rugby club and new estate.thanks for your patience. #6314 pic.twitter.com/jpay0rQDxG — TVP_WestOxon (@TVP_WestOxon) May 26, 2017

Traffic in the area is reported to be at a standstill.