A ROAD at Chipping Norton was shut by police following a collision this morning.

Burford Road near the rugby club was closed with police, ambulance and fire crews all spotted at the scene.

Thames Valley Police tweeted this morning:

Road totally closed at chippy. Burford road near the rugby club and new estate.thanks for your patience. #6314 pic.twitter.com/jpay0rQDxG — TVP_WestOxon (@TVP_WestOxon) May 26, 2017

Traffic in the area was reported to be at a standstill and has since re-opened.