IT MAY be too late to warn you by the time you read this, but today is going to be hot.

Following from yesterday’s toasty 25 degrees, today’s temperature is expected to be just as high, but the Met Office predicts there won’t be a cloud in the sky to soften the sun’s rays.

With that in mind, spare a thought for the team setting up for Common People festival which will enjoy the heatwave at Oxford’s South Park this weekend.

Headlined by the likes of Sean Paul, Groove Armada and Wild Beasts, the two-day party founded by DJ and promoter Rob da Bank returns to the city for a second year.

With chart toppers like Rag ‘n’ Bone Man and Oxford’s own Foals on the bill, the festival is sure to be a cool place to hang out.

England may not have the greatest reputation for weather but Florence Le Manach and her children Noah, three, and Lea-Rose, five, visiting from France were able to make the most of the hot weather in Sandford on Thames while staying with friends.

But the village may also be the coolest place the county, with the Sandford Talking Shop, which only opened full-time in November, taking delivery of its brand new freezer, followed the next day by a very cool shipment of ice creams.

The community-owned store in Sandford Village Hall, which was this month crowned Best Community Project 2017 at the Oxfordshire Community and Voluntary Awards, is not only selling the usual range of Magnums, Mini Milks and the like, it has even got lollies made with apple juice from Oxfordshire’s own Waterperry Gardens.

The freezer is also packed with barbecue fodder in the form of burgers and sausages from Cooper’s Oxford Pork, while the shop’s new chiller cabinet is stocked with chilled beer and cider.

For the volunteer trustees and the shop’s two new members of staff, the first hot weekend will be an exciting test.

Chairwoman Abi Johnson said: “This is our first summer weekend so it’s great that we’ve got a whole range of stuff for people to pick up, and they can then take a lolly or a sandwich out to have on the playground next door.”

The shop is open 9.30am to 6.30pm today and 9am to midday tomorrow for the weekly local produce market.

And while there is fun in the sun to be had, Oxfordshire fire service yesterday issued a warning, urging people to be aware of the dangers of hot weather.

Chris Barber said: “Whether you’re off camping in the countryside, barbecuing with friends or enjoying a picnic with the family, you can take some simple steps to protect yourself and those around you from danger.

“We want people to enjoy the warm weather, but to do so safely.”

Find hot weather safety tips at 365alive.co.uk