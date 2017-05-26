MOTORISTS hoping to get away and enjoy the Bank Holiday sunshine have been warned to expect ‘bumper-to-bumper’ delays as millions prepare to hit the roads.

Sixteen and a half million cars are set to clog Britain’s roads this weekend according to the RAC, the highest number in four years.

And in Oxfordshire the A34 is set to be one of the busiest roads in the country, with warnings for drivers to expect lengthy delays from lunchtime today.

RAC traffic spokesman Rod Dennis said: “The late Easter has meant there’s been something of a bank holiday bonanza this year, with up to four days off in the space of just six weeks.

“But that’s not stopping UK drivers from taking to the road for a leisure trip this coming weekend, especially as the weather at the start of the weekend at least is set to be dry, sunny and very warm for much of the country.

“While we’re expecting leisure journeys to reach a peak on bank holiday Monday – families setting off for a half term trip or taking a day trip to the coast – drivers should be warned that the roads are likely to see significant congestion on Friday as getaway traffic and everyday commuter traffic combines.

“We’re expecting it to be bumper-to-bumper from Friday lunchtime onwards on some of the country’s most popular routes.”

The busiest time to use the A34 today, considered a ‘hotspot’ by the RAC for this weekend, is expected to be between 1pm and 8pm. Motorists are warned to prepare for delays.

Meanwhile, Met Office forecasters are predicting a warm weekend with highs of 25C tomorrow, before cooling on Sunday and Monday, although there will be less sunshine than the city has enjoyed this week.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris added: “We’re expecting lots of warm and sunny weather for the start of the bank holiday weekend with a chance temperatures may top 30C in places.

“If you’re planning a trip then make sure you plan for the hot weather, don’t forget sun cream as UV levels will be high, and plenty of water.”