THE final decision date for a ‘once in a generation’ revamp of a Cowley shopping centre has been pushed back until at least July.

The £60m Templars Square shopping centre development had been earmarked for a June planning meeting but now city councillors have said it will not be heard by committee until at least July 5.

Oxford City Council said the delay was down to developer NewRiver, which is in the process of supplying additional information ahead of the meeting which will determine the outcome of the application.

Explaining the delay city councillor for Cowley David Henwood said: “The project is a large application.

“The city council has asked for additional information and officers will need time to further analyse the project before making a recommendation to committee.

“July 5 is the date that it will be heard at committee, and we will also hold a public briefing so the public can ask questions about the application.

“The date for the public briefing is yet to be confirmed.”

If the application is given the go ahead developers will revamp the centre to include 200 new homes, new shops, a hotel and two new restaurants.

The existing Castle Car Park will also be knocked down as part of the proposals.

Jamie Whitefield, director of commercial development at NewRiver, said that the scope of the project meant that every aspect of the application had to be analysed before the meeting.

He said: “The redevelopment of Templars Square is a once-in-a generation opportunity for Cowley.

“It is therefore crucial that every element of the scheme is addressed ahead of a planning decision being made.

“We are confident that, if approved, Cowley will benefit from this major investment.

“It will enhance the retail and leisure offering, deliver much-needed new homes and upgrade the public realm to create a rejuvenated place to eat, shop, work and live in the heart of town.”

Oxfordshire County Council had originally objected to the scheme outright citing highways concerns and a strain on services.

Following alterations to the proposal from developers the authority reversed its objection and is now in support of the scheme.

Concerns had also been raised by residents when the application first surfaced last year on the impact on the area’s roads and the scale of the project, with some warning of ‘over-development’.

NewRiver said it has listened to the concerns and that the project will give a huge boost to the area.

The meeting to decided whether the development can go ahead is now expected at Oxford Town Hall on Wednesday, July 5, at 6pm.