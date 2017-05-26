DOZENS of people will join hands to form an enormous human ‘heart’ on Port Meadow this evening.

The stunt, due to be photographed from above, has been organised to highlight the importance of environmental issues, such as protecting Oxford’s historic green spaces, in June’s General Election.

The Berks Bucks and Oxford Wildlife Trust has invited supporters to meet at Godstow car park at the northern end of the Meadow from 6pm for a 7pm photo.

The trust urged supporters: “Join BBOWT to show our prospective MPs for Oxford why you believe nature must be at the heart of this General Election.”