A LONG-AWAITED zip wire will finally be up and running from today.

The play facility at Marston’s Croft Road Recreation Ground has been under construction for the last few weeks after city councillor Mick Haines pledged to install it.

Speaking before the launch, he said: “I think the kids will love it once it is up and running.

“I have been for ages trying to get a zip wire in there and now that we have the money we can.

“We are short of play area equipment and it is one more thing for the community.”

The zip wire which costs £5,000 has been paid for through contributions from the Friars Court student accommodation project, completed last year in Old Marston Road, as well as Mr Haines’ own council budget.

Old Marston Parish Council vice chairman Duncan Hatfield said: “I think it will be a great thing for the area; a great asset. It will be fun for the children. It certainly gets a lot of use at the other ground at Northway.

“It isn’t traditional like a normal swing or slide. It is a really modern piece of equipment.”

County council leader Ian Hudspeth famously opened Woodstock’s new play area, its first zip wire, by hurtling down a zip line in September 2014 after Woodstock Town Council installed the new play equipment.

In May 2015 Oxford’s Herschel Crescent Recreation Ground in Littlemore was officially opened which included a zip wire.