THE railway between Didcot and Oxford will be closed for a week this summer.

Network Rail is shutting the line from the end of the day on Saturday, July 22, until the morning of Monday, July 31.

The company is replacing the tracks from Hinksey siding up to Oxford station and will be offering replacement bus services.

Engineers are starting work on neighbouring tracks where possible in the next few weeks.

Network Rail shut the line in a similar place last July and August to raise the tracks to reduce flood risk.