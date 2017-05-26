OXFORD’S most notorious dine-and-dash conman is back behind bars after cheating a string of restaurants out of slap-out meals.

Eric Austin was sent to prison for 12 weeks at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday after his three latest big nights out.

The 47-year-old, who is banned from entering any city establishment where food can be eaten before payment, pleaded guilty to all three breaches of his order.

He started his latest spree on Monday, May 15, when he popped into Pint Shop on George Street.

Assistant manager Jack Thurston said: “It was really strange – he had a variety of whiskies – four or five – then a pint, then he had a load of deserts.

“We have a Maltesers Sunday, he had that, then a rhubarb crumble and some other things.”

At the end of the night Austin, of no fixed address, revealed he was unable to pay, so staff let him leave but held onto his bag as a ransom until the next day.

When Austin came back in, still unable to pay, staff gave in and handed over the bag but called the police.

Two days later Austin offered his custom to Kazbar on Cowley Road, where he racked up a bill of about £55 tucking into two cheese cakes, a bottle of white wine and two Jack Daniels, washed down with two shots of tequila.

Assistant general manager George Whitley said Austin’s night had started normally, but got out of hand after he clearly had too much to drink.

He recalled: “At one point he went out for a cigarette then got a bin bag out of a Biffa bin and put it in front of the restaurant.

“I went and asked him ‘is there any reason you did that?’ and his response was ‘I’m schizophrenic’.”

Mr Whitley stopped serving Austin, but he hung around until the end of the night.

When the bill arrived he revealed he had no means of payment so Whitley said he would hold onto his bag until he could pay the next day.

Just as before, when Austin returned to pick up his bag, still unable to pay, Whitley called the police.

On Friday Austin tried his luck again at Jericho tapas bar Mezzeto.

Waiter Aivaras Vainauskas said he racked up a bill of £78, tucking into a cheese platter, king prawns, pork belly, French green beans and fried vegetables, two cheese cakes, wine and a few glasses of Jack Daniels.

He said Austin ordered so much food he had to ask for a doggy bag to take half of it home, before revealing that his card was not working.

To rub salt in the wound, Austin then said he would have to go to a cash point at St Aldates Post Office, forcing Mr Vainauskas to walk with him the whole way, only to reveal his account was empty.

At that point the waiter called the police, only to be told Austin was a notorious conman.

All three restaurants have no told all staff not to serve Austin again.

Oxford anti-social behaviour officer Mike Ellis said he was glad to see Austin getting his just deserts, adding: “He is an incorrigible offender who continues to take advantage of restaurants and hotels around Oxford.”