DRIVERS have been warned to avoid travelling at the worst times on the roads during the Bank Holiday weekend.

Satellite navigation firm TomTom said the M40 between Oxford and Uxbridge was one of the routes that would be most busy.

It has advised motorists generally to travel either in the morning or evening over the whole weekend.

But it said the M40 would be busiest between 3pm and 7pm on Friday, 8am to 2pm on Saturday and 2pm to 5pm on Monday.

General tips given by the company included checking routes before departure for delays, taking alternative routes to avoid traffic, avoid travelling at peak times and allowing extra time for journeys.

A TomTom spokesman said “We want to help people better understand how to use it and to ensure they spend less time at standstill and more time doing the things they love most.”

Great Western Railway said trains between London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads would not call at Didcot Parkway, Swindon, or Chippenham on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, due to planned engineering work.

Replacement buses will instead run between Didcot Parkway, Swindon, and Bristol Parkway.

Trains between London Paddington and Oxford have been re-timed and will call at Didcot Parkway.

Due to sporting events, Chiltern Railways said it would run amended timetables on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.