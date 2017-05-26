TALKS are underway for more than 2,000 homes on a North Oxford golf course after University landowners offered its club £2.1m to relocate.

The future of North Oxford Golf Club, which has hundreds of members, is under threat from Cherwell District Council's Local Plan, which has earmarked the site as part of its allocation of 4,400 homes.

In a letter to golf club members, seen by The Oxford Times, the club revealed the site's three landlords - Oxford University Press, Exeter College and Merton College - have offered it £2.1m, to help it relocate.

The money would be on the condition that the club did not object to the plans and that permission was granted by 2031.

In the meantime a combined new lease would be signed with a break clause.

Earlier this month members voted on how to proceed - with halting negotiations and taking the issue to court also among the options.

The club's general manager Philip Morley said: "Like everybody else we are waiting for the decision on Cherwell's plan, which we believe will be later this month.

"We are a private members' club and the vote was to bring our members up to date with the negotiations with the landlords over the lease, which are continuing.

Mr Morley said that members voted with a 'large majority' in favour of the direction the negotiations were taking.

He added: "We are very optimistic that the negotiations with the landlords will have a positive outcome for the club."

Cherwell District Council agreed to help with Oxford's unmet housing need by building 4,400 homes near the city.

Of these 2,200 would be on land north of Oxford between Cutteslowe and the A34, including North Oxford Golf Club.

A planning inspector approved the plan but ordered a 'partial review' into the homes on the outskirts of Oxford, which Cherwell will reconsider later this month.

But in the meantime OUP and both colleges, whose individual 14-year leases with the club have either expired or about to expire - have opened negotiations with North Oxford Golf Club over the land.

City council leader Bob Price said he was aware of the discussions and said it was a good location from a transport perspective with Oxford Parkway station nearby.

He said: "We welcome any addition to the housing stock and that particular location is very sustainable and the planned Northern Gateway development is nearby.

"You can commute to Bicester or even into London and also to the Science Vale through the city centre once the Cowley Branch line is completed one day."

Mr Price also said a number of sites around the city - on Green Belt land - could be considered for the club's potential relocation.

He said: "Golf courses can be on Green Belt land so you wouldn't have to use land inside the city boundary - from my limited knowledge there are potential sites that could be used for this purpose.

"Also the Hinksey Heights golf club is relatively under-used and the resources could be used to boost it."

The golf club objected to the site's allocation for housing during Cherwell District Council's consultation arguing the need for 'balanced communities' and 'recreation'.

But negotiations with the trio of landlords and agents Savills have led to the club seeking to secure its future.

Other alternatives members are believed to have turned down include halting negotiations and letting the current leases run out, or serving notices on the leases and go to court to seek a new lease.

Residents living near Cutteslowe Park, which could have part of the 2,200 homes built on its northern perimeter have called for Oxford's 'last green lung' to be saved.

The Friends of Cutteslowe and Sunnymead Park chairman Tim del Nevo said: "The land between us and Oxford Parkway, and therefore Kidlington, can be seen as the last green lung of the northern suburbs of Oxford, and it is of course Green Belt land.

“Cutteslowe Park is very much a rural setting and it feels very open with beautiful views of oilseed rape and wheat, and lots of people walk there and through the farmland beyond."