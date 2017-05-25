AN ABINGDON immigration specialist has warned the country could be at the start of a Brexit 'brain drain'.

Migration figures published today by the Office for National Statistics show a decline of 84,000 in 2016 compared to 2015, along with a new increase in emigration among EU and British nationals.

Jonathan Beech, managing director of Migrate UK based in Abingdon, says the uncertainty around Brexit could be the start of a 'brain drain' from the UK.

He said: “We already have evidence of some initial emigration that sectors like retail, manufacturing, health and food services, are suffering skills and labour shortages, with more than a quarter of employers predicting that their EU workers could leave their jobs and the UK this year.

“A Brexit ‘brain drain’ is particularly likely in the IT, finance and engineering sectors, but this could be swiftly averted if the new elected government guarantees their approach for EU nationals and their right to work during and after the Brexit process, while providing a workable solution for employers who rely heavily on skills from outside the UK."

