OXFORD United will open a club shop in the centre of Oxford, it has been announced.

The club will open its own OUFC store in the city's Covered Market for the first week of July.

The shop, the first of its kind in the city centre, will sell shirts, souvenirs and match tickets along with the existing shop at the Kassam Stadium.

Claire Theobald, Head of Retail at United, said the club was 'delighted' with the move.

She added: "It is very exciting news and part of our continued improvement for the club’s retail department.

“The Covered Market is a great venue for us, with its history and traditions and will allow fans and visitors to our beautiful city centre to buy shirts and souvenirs and also book tickets for games, which we think will be a great initiative."

Ms Theobald said the current club shop had its best year of sales this season since they moved to the Kassam Stadium in 2001.

She added the launch of the new home shirts on the last day of the season was a 'big hit with fans'.

She said: "We have been working very hard in the background to find a way of getting the club into the very heart of the city.

"To mark the opening of the new store we will be launching the brand new away kit there on July 1 and we hope that fans come down and join us for the opening event."