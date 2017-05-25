MAGDALEN College School student Tom Myhill found a more inventive method than most to leave school for the last time – floating into the sky.

The sixth-former’s costume, inspired by the film Up, was one of dozens of inventive designs on the penultimate day of school on Monday.

Pupils at the school in Iffley Road, Oxford, enjoyed a barbecue as they descended on a sunny School Field in fancy dress.

As always there were a series of inflatable attractions, including a bucking bronco.

The following day the class of 2017 gathered early for breakfast and photo displays before attending a leavers’ service in Magdalen College Chapel.

Commemorative photos were taken and leavers’ books signed in the Magdalen College quad.

After staff and upper sixth reviews students headed off for house lunches to end the day.