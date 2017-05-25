A MAN allegedly attacked 'several people' in Banbury today.

Thames Valley Police has encouraged victims to come forward after reports of assaults in the Grimsbury area.

Reports coming in that a male in Grimsbury has assaulted several people if you have been assaulted today in grimsbury call 101 Sgt5755 — TVP Banbury (@TVP_Banbury) May 25, 2017

The force was unable to supply more details but said the alleged assaults might be linked to an attempted robbery at about 11.15am this morning.

Three men cornered another in Station Approach, Banbury, and demanded he handed over his wallet.

The 43-year-old victim refused to hand it over and ran off.

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in connection with the attempted robbery and taken into police custody.

Anyone with information can contact Thames Valley Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.