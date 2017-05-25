POLICE officers are investigating a brawl that broke out on their own doorstep.

Two men were seen arguing outside Cowley Police Station in Oxford, and one was thought to be grasping a crowbar.

Thames Valley Police has appealed for witnesses of the affray, which happened between 12.45pm and 1.15pm on Monday, May 15.

Officers said one man was 'seen with a crowbar type of item in his hand', but said this was not used as a weapon and their verbal fight did not escalate to physical violence.

One of the men involved was thought to own a white transit van, which was seen travelling towards Between Towns Road soon after.

Investigating officer, police constable Abigail Kirkham at Cowley Police Station, said: “The area was busy with traffic at the time, so we are hoping that there may be more witnesses.

“If you witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious please contact the Thames Valley enquiry centre on 101.”

Detailed descriptions were not released but both men are white.

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man and a 52-year-old man, both from Oxford, on suspicion of affray in connection with the incident.

They have both been released under investigation.