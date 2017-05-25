A MURDERER confessed to fatally stabbing a man in Headington as 'terrified' children watched the horror unfold.

Egidio Da Silva Alves admitted murdering 35-year-old Domingos Ramalho when he appeared at Oxford Crown Court today.

His victim died on Valentine's Day after being rushed to the John Radcliffe Hospital, after Alves inflicted a 'horrific' public attack on him.

The 28-year-old killer, who was wearing a red Adidas T-Shirt, spoke only to confirm his name and enter his plea during the afternoon hearing.

Mr Ramalho, of Wharton Road in Headington, died after being stabbed multiple times in his chest and abdomen, an inquest heard in February.

Paramedics rushed the father-of-two to the Headington hospital after he was found injured in Windmill Road, Headington, on February 13.

Police said Da Silva Alves bumped into Mr Ramalho, who he knew, at a nearby bookmakers’ and had a brief conversation.

Da Silva Alves then purchased a large kitchen knife from a neighbouring shop and returned to the bookmakers' to rip open the packaging in the toilets.

He followed his victim to Windmill Road after realising he had left, then rang a friend to ask him to look after his child as he grew up.

When his friend questioned him about what he meant, he said: “I am going to kill him” [Mr Ramalho].

Members of the public including children watched in horror as he attacked Mr Ramalho in a garden, with several passersby bravely intervening and injuring themselves to provide first aid to Mr Ramalho.

Mr Ramalho was taken into theatre but his condition deteriorated while in intensive care and he died the following day.

His family and friends paid tribute to the 'loving and caring' man after his tragic death, while wellwishers laid flowers in the street where he was attacked.

Mr Ramalho, who was known as Adomi to loved ones, worked at Cowley-based Unipart House, in Garsington Road, for three years.

Judge Ian Pringle QC told the murderer, who was accompanied in the dock by a Tetum interpreter, he would face the mandatory life sentence for the crime before remanding him into custody.

Da Silva Alves, of The Slade, Oxford, who admitted murder on February 14, is due to be sentenced on June 23.

Senior investigating officer, detective inspector Dave Hubbard from Thames Valley Police’s major crime unit, said: “Da Silva Alves brutally murdered Romalho in public, during the day time on a busy Oxford street, in front of terrified members of the public including children.

“This was a horrific incident and, while we would never advise that members of the public risk their own safety to intervene in such situations, they acted courageously to stop the attack, disarm Da Silva Alves and provide first aid to Domingos before the emergency services arrived.

"Whilst it was an isolated incident, it is a pertinent reminder of the dangers of knife crime.

“I am pleased that Da Silva Alves has recognised the severity of his actions and pleaded guilty to prevent the victim’s family from enduring further anguish by having to go through a trial.

"I hope the conviction helps to enable them to move forward from this deeply distressing time in their lives.”

Inspector Martyn Williams added: “Local neighbourhood teams are aware of the effects such a tragic event can have on residents of Oxford and we are working closely with local communities and leaders.

"If anyone has any concerns or wants to raise any issues please contact Thames Valley Police via our non-emergency number 101, to speak to your local neighbourhood team or you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”