A MURDERER has confessed to killing a man in Headington.

Egidio Da Silva Alves admitted murdering 35-year-old Domingos Ramalho on February 14.

The 28-year-old, of The Slade, Oxford, was wearing a red Adidas T-Shirt when he appeared in the dock at Oxford Crown Court on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Ramalho, of Wharton Road, Headington, died after being stabbed multiple times in his chest and abdomen, an inquest heard in February.

The Unipart worker was rushed to the John Radcliffe Hospital after he was found injured in Windmill Road, Headington, on February 13.

He was taken into theatre but died on Valentine's Day after his condition deteriorated while he was in intensive care, Oxfordshire coroner Darren Salter said.

Da Silva Alves was remanded in custody and is due to appear before the court for sentence on June 23.