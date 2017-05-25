RESIDENTS have been advised to stay safe as they soak up the scorching rays in Oxfordshire.

Temperatures have rocketed to 25 degrees Celsius in Oxford and across most of the county today, with the warm weather set to stay over the Bank Holiday weekend.

But Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to be aware of the dangers the hot spell can bring.

The fire service's station manager Chris Barber said: "Whether you’re off camping in the countryside, barbecuing with friends or enjoying a picnic with the family, you can take some simple steps to protect yourself and those around you from danger.

"We want people to enjoy the warm weather, but to do so safely."

He encouraged residents to remind themselves of summer safety tips on the fire service's website.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has warned against cooling off in rivers, lakes and canals.

Despite their tempting appearance on a hot day, the shock of the cold water can have deadly consequences.

It also highlighted how rubbish left in the countryside can increase the risk of wildfires, so asked anyone enjoying a fire or picnic to tidy up after themselves.

Barbecue chefs are advised to set up away from fences, overhanging trees or sheds and to never use petrol or paraffin to light it.

Finally, the fire service encouraged people to check on older neighbours and relatives, as the elderly are most at risk of ill health during hot weather.