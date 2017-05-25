THE centre of Oxford fell completely silent for one minute this morning, in memory of the victims of the Manchester bombing.

Shoppers, traders and even the construction workers at the Westgate Centre observed the national minute's tribute to the dead.

Emergency services and offices across the county including the Oxford also shared in the silence.

One builder working at the Westgate site said afterwards: "It's very important to show respect. You absolutely feel for the people affected by what happened in Manchester."

People across the county paid respects to the 22 people killed and scores more who were injured in the explosion, which happened at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

The Mayor of Witney Chris Woodward and Witney Town Council leader Toby Morris have sent a letter to the Lord Mayor of Manchester, Eddy Newman, to share their condolences.

It reads: "On behalf of the town council and the people of Witney, we offer our deepest condolences...

"We share your grief.

"It is deeply shocking and beyond belief that this terrible attack was on a concert where so much joy and pleasure was being had by families and their young children.

"The communities of Manchester and the families of victims are in our thoughts as the country, and the world, comes to terms with this horror.

"We stand with your community as family, and offer you peace and our strength at this difficult time."