THE centre of Oxford fell completely silent this morning for one minute in memory of the victims of the Manchester bombing.

Shoppers, traders and even the construction workers on the Westgate Centre observed the national minute's tribute to the dead.

Emergency services and offices across the county including the Oxford also shared in the silence.

One builder working at the Westgate site said afterwards: "It's very important to show respect. You absolutely feel for the people affected by what happened in Manchester."