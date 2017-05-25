HIS photo of Brasenose Lane after the rain scooped him £25 and a place in our weekly photo spread.

But humble Ritesh Vyas said his success shows anyone with an eye for photography can be a winner.

Mr Vyas triumphed in last week's Oxford Mail Camera Club competition with his atmospheric snap of the central Oxford street.

He said: "I must say I am far from a professional but if I can get a photo into the Oxford Mail it just goes to shows that anyone with a good eye for photography can do it.

"The Oxford Mail Camera Club has been a brilliant idea, with many members ranging from professionals to amateurs.

"It's a place where we can share photos together with tips and tricks.

"I would strongly recommend anyone looking to get into photography in Oxford to join the Facebook group."

Photos submitted to the Camera Club can be on any topic and each week a £25 prize is awarded to the winner as judged by our chief photographer Ed Nix.

As well as being included in the weekly spread of our best photos, published every Saturday, winning images will be considered for a 2018 Oxford Mail calendar.

Jessops offers Oxford Mail Camera Club members special discounts of up to 30 per cent.

To register to join the club email promotions@nqo.com to get a loyalty card pack.

Join our new Facebook page to chat with other members and share ideas and inspiration by searching Oxford Mail Camera Club or visit www.facebook.com/groups/1826222010962194/

Once signed up, you can submit your photos each week to picturedesk@nqo.com with CAMERA CLUB in the subject line.

Don’t forget to leave your name, location, description of your photo including where and when it was taken, alongside a daytime number, should be need more information.