FIREFIGHTERS said a resident's smoke alarm saved their house from a fire which destroyed their garage.

The homeowner in Eason Drive, Abingdon, heard their smoke alarm going off at about 6pm on Tuesday and discovered the blaze.

They called 999 and by the time firefighters arrive five minutes later the inferno was already spreading to the house.

Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used high-pressure hoses to extinguish the fire ensure it did not spread more, then used high-powered fans to clear smoke from the building.

Incident commander Neil Priestley from Abingdon Fire Station said: "Fortunately the house had working smoke alarms that helped to alert the occupier to the fire and they immediately called the Fire and Rescue Service.

"Without the early detection the fire could have been even more intense and potentially spread further into the main house."

The cause of the fire is not thought to be suspicious, but a specialist Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service investigator is undertaking additional analysis to establish further details as to how the fire started and if possible assist in preventing similar occurrences.