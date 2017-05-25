CELEBRITY vegetarian chef Shane Jordan will host a Midsummer Supper in Oxford.

The ‘food waste warrior’ will give raw food demonstrations and tasters at a ‘delicious’ evening hosted by Low Carbon Oxford North and Good Food Oxford.

The event at the Vaults and Garden Cafe on Radcliffe Square off High Street is promised to be full of top tips on eco-friendly eating and of course includes a vegetarian supper and drink provided by cafe proprietor Will Pouget, winner of Oxfordshire’s Most Sustainable Restaurant Award 2017.

The dinner on the Summer Solstice, Wednesday, June 21, from 6pm to 9pm and people are asked to arrive no later than 6.30pm.

Tickets including all food and drink will cost £21.83 per person.

To book a space online go to eventbrite.co.uk and search for ‘Midsummer Supper’.

Good Food Oxford is a not-for-profit which describes itself as the city’s sustainable food network, and Low Carbon Oxford North is a residents’ group which aims to reduce carbon emissions and increase sustainable practices.