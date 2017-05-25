A STAFF member from one of Oxford’s theatres is set to tackle his first half marathon to raise cash for charity.

Richard Loftus, marketing manager at the New Theatre, will run in this weekend’s Liverpool Rock ‘n’ Roll.

He is taking part in support of Soundabout, which was founded in Oxford, and has already raised for than £800 for the charity.

It uses music to help people with severe disabilities communicate and is the New Theatre’s charity of the year.

Earlier this year , audiences at the George Street venue raised more than £1,000 during the run of The Commitments, a hit musical.

In addition, some of music’s biggest names have added their signatures to one of Soundabout’s 'resonance boards', which are made from wood and generate sound and matching vibrations when touched.

Autographs from Rick Astley, Billy Ocean and U2's Bono now feature on the board, which will be returned to the charity in December to be auctioned off.

Mr Loftus said: “As a live music and entertainment venue, Soundabout’s aim to give disabled children and adults a voice through the use of music, rhythm and sound is something we can both support and enhance.

“I am incredibly proud to be able to support this inspiring organisation both professionally, through my role at the New Theatre, and personally, by undertaking my first-ever half marathon and raising money in the process.”