SOME 1,703 homebuyers in the county have used the Help to Buy scheme since it was launched four years ago.

Buyers in Cherwell made most use of the Government-backed scheme, with 668 taking it up, according to new figures from the Homes and Communities Agency.

South Oxfordshire was next, with 586, followed by Vale of White Horse with 370.

More than three-quarters of those who used the scheme were first-time buyers - with 1,314 homes snapped up this way.

Under Help to Buy, new build homes under £600,000 can be bought by putting down a five per cent deposit.

The government lends the buyer 20 per cent of the value of the property as an equity loan, which is interest-free for five years.