ALL lanes have reopened after a car crash has blocked one of the busiest roads coming into Oxford this morning.

The two-car collision happened on the A44 just north of Wolvercote coming into the city at the A4260 Frieze Way.

The road was partially-blocked and traffic queues were building, but it is now fully open and queues are clearing.

South Central Ambulance Service has now said it is treated patients at a separate crash involving a motorbike and a car on Cumnor Hill which happened at 8.26am and which may also be causing delays.

