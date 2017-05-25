PALESTINE solidary campaigners have protested Radiohead's plans to play in Israel in July by putting up ironic 'blue plaques' on venues associated with the band around Oxford.

The members of the Oxford Palestine Solidarity Campaign accused the Oxford band of 'legitimising an odious regime' and urged them to cancel the show.

Touring the city on Monday in a stunt which they said was part of Oxfordshire Artweeks, the group put up seven plaques including at the New Theatre and Oxford University's Exeter College.

They joined a growing list of celebrities including Archbishop Desmond Tutu, film director Ken Loach, actress Maxine Peake and Pink Floyd's Roger Waters, who have all called on Radiohead to cancel the show.

Speaking at one of the ceremonies, campaigner Angela MacKeith, who 'played the part of the Lady Mayoress', said: "It is my great pleasure to dedicate this blue plaque to Radiohead, Oxford's favourite band, famous the world over as a band with a conscience.

"But, given this band's reputation for speaking out against oppression, it is disappointing to find they have agreed to play in Israel in July 2017.

"Israel is a country which routinely flouts UN resolutions; a country which claims to be a democracy yet has over a thousand Palestinian political prisoners on hunger strike in its jails right now, crying out for the most basic civil rights - right that are taken for granted in democratic countries.

"By playing Israel, Radiohead legitimises an odious regime."

Ms MacKeith concluded by urging the band: "If you want to hold on to the respect you have earned over the years, Radiohead, you must cancel the gig in Tel Aviv. Oxford is watching you."

Radiohead have yet to publicly comment on the criticism.

The state of Israel did not exist until 1947.

It was created in the then-country of Palestine in the eastern Mediterranean with the backing of the United Nations by 'Zionist' Jews who believed the country was the legitimate Jewish homeland, or Zion.

The country was originally devided into roughly equal parts for Palestinians and Israelies, but Israel invaded and captured a significant amount of remaining Palestine in 1967 and has continued to build Israeli settlements on the two remaining Palestinian enclaves - the Gaza strip on the Mediterranean coast and the larger West Bank region in the north east.