A DRUG addict claimed her daughter was kidnapped by 'ruthless' London gangsters and that she was threatened with violence if she refused to deal drugs for them.

Mother-of-three Teresa King was jailed for 21 months on Tuesday for her role as part of a network of drug dealers across Oxford, recruited by London criminals.

Oxford Crown Court heard how the 41-year old from Divinity Road, Oxford, had been a prolific drug addict before she was caught as part of a Thames Valley Police undercover operation Operation Spires.

More than 180 police officers raided 24 homes across Oxfordshire in January for the operation - one of the force’s biggest ever crackdowns.

King was caught after she sold cocaine and heroin to undercover officers on two occasions in June and September last year.

When she was arrested she claimed that she had been threatened and intimidated by the drug bosses and that her daughter, Chloe, had been kidnapped by them.

Defending, Ronan McCann, said: “Threats were applied to her daughter who was living in supported accommodation. Pressure had been applied.”

He said criminals had come from the London area to recruit people locally to sell on the drugs for them, using fear, intimidation and violence to get them to do what they wanted.

Recorder John Ryder QC told the court that she was clearly ‘involved at the lowest level’ and added: “Supply of Class A drugs it is an extremely serious offence.”

He said: “You are 41 years old today, on May 23, it would seem that there is little indeed to celebrate.

“At interview you said that you ran around for someone else supplying drugs

“I accept that is what you were doing and had no more exalted role in this squalid behaviour.

“You have suffered threats of violence which reflects the ruthlessness of these people who put profit before that of the welfare of other people.

“It is a trade in degradation as you well know and your involvement with it must be treated seriously.

“Your parents who are here today have been dragged to the depths of despair by your use of drugs.”

Prosecuting, Kaj Scarsbrook, meanwhile, said that while there had been ‘suggestion’ of coercion there was ‘no real evidence.’

King had also missed two appearances at the court for sentencing on the drugs charge and a warrant had to be issued for her arrest.

In mitigation, Mr McCann said that his client did not turn up because of the ‘overwhelming fear’ of the looming sentence.

He also said she wanted to care for her dog named Gizmo.

King was ultimately jailed for 21 months for supplying the Class A drugs.

She was also given two days in prison to run concurrently for the two charges of failing to attend court.