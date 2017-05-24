ARMED police were deployed to the streets of Oxford as authorities stepped up their response to the Manchester terror attack.

After the national terror threat level was raised to ‘critical’ – meaning another attack may be imminent – Thames Valley Police yesterday sent firearms officers to ‘key locations’ in Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire.

Officers carrying rifles were seen patrolling Oxford Rail Station and later the city centre, near the Ashmolean Museum.

There was no intelligence pointing to specific threats, the force said. It asked the public to stay ‘alert but not alarmed’.

Deputy Chief Constable John Campbell added: “We will continually review our deployments and take all possible steps to keep people safe.”

He urged members of the public to contact authorities immediately if they believed someone was acting suspiciously.

The increased police presence came as organisers of the Common People music festival in Oxford were holding ‘intense’ talks about security.

It is the second year of the South Park event, with up to 20,000 people expected to attend.

Festival curator Rob da Bank said arrangements were being checked to make sure it was ‘as safe as possible’.

He said: “Obviously you cannot ignore the terrible attack that’s happened in Manchester but we will be running a tight show and there is nothing for people to worry about. While we don’t believe there is any threat, we are reviewing security with the police and there will be robust arrangements.

“That will include searches and so there may be some queues to get in, but we’d ask everyone to bear with us and check our website for a reminder on prohibited items before coming.

“Our biggest message is we are really excited to be back in Oxford and it looks like it is going to be a great weekend.”

Bob Price, leader of Oxford City Council, said safety plans for the city had been ‘re-examined very carefully and authorities were prepared’ for major incidents.

He stressed people should not be alarmed and could ‘carry on with their lives’, but added: “We have to accept there is a degree of danger present around the country.

“That is why authorities are doing what they are doing. We will always aim to make things as safe as possible and the police are maintaining particular vigilance in places where the public gather.”

Referring to the security arrangements for Common People, the council leader added: “At this stage we do not know exactly how they will change, but there have been intense discussions between the police and the organisers about the need for extra vigilance.”

The British Transport Police said there would be extra patrols at train stations.

Monday night’s bomb attack on Manchester Arena killed 22 people, including children, and injured 59. The attacker, who died in the blast, was named as British-born Salman Abedi.