Thomas Harry Skelton, 28, of Williers Drive, Wantage, admitted jointly with Gary Swatton, without lawful excuse, damaging a window to the value of unknown belonging to Marshall Motor Group Ltd, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged on April 6 2017 at Ridgeway Garage, Grove Road, Wantage. Also admitted on April 21 2017 failing without reasonable cause to surrender to Oxford Magistrates’ Court, or as soon after that time as was reasonably practicable, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on April 7 2017. Also admitted committing a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for a period of 12 months imposed on February 28 2017 at Oxford Magistrates Court for an offence of theft from a shop. Fined £370. Ordered to pay compensation of £120, a victim surcharge of £25 and costs of £85.

Robert John White, 35, of Swallow Close, Bicester, admitted possessing a local knife with Stanley blade in a public place, namely Cricket Road, Oxford, without good reason or lawful authority. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20.Locking knife with Stanley blade to be forfeited under the Criminal Justice Act 1988 and destroyed by Thames Valley Police.

Luis Fernandes, 61, of Sandy Lane, Oxford, admitted driving a motor vehicle, namely a silver BMW 323i, on a road, namely Sandy Lane, Oxford, after consuming so much alcohol he gave a reading of 91mcg in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Fined £740. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £74 and costs of £85. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 48 months.

Malcolm Paul Lock, 64, of Wolsey Road, Oxford, admitted driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit on April 5 2017 in Banbury Road, Oxford. Lock, who was driving a red Suzuki Alto, gave a reading of 110mcg in 100ml of alcohol. The legal limit is 35mcg. Community order made. The defendant must be under curfew for three months and take part in a rehabilitation activity requirement for 15 days. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 52 months.

Stephen Michael Boddy, 57, of Winaway, Harwell, Didcot, admitted being the owner of a dog which was dangerous and was not kept under proper control on February 22 2017. Dog, named Tigger, a Patterdale Cross, must be destroyed unless it is kept under proper control by being kept on a lead and muzzled in any public place. Ordered to pay costs of £85.

Hatmatullah Hotak, 22, of Saunders Road, Oxford, was convicted of failing to stop after an accident while being the driver of a vehicle in Bardwell Road, Oxford on August 16 2016, whereby damage was caused to another vehicle in the Boathouse Restaurant Car Park. Also convicted of failing to report that accident at a police station or to a constable as soon as was reasonably practicable. Fined £360. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £36 and costs of £500. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Lloyd Brooker, 45, of Divinty Road, Oxford, admitted racially or religiously-aggravated harrassment against Tanvi Rai in Speedwell Street, Oxford, on December 4. Fined £115 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

Nicholas McGowan, 41, of Iffley Road, Oxford, admitted stealing a £400 bicycle belonging to Ramon Krah from Oxford Railway Station on October 24. Fined £76 and ordered to pay £200 compensation. Also admitted on a separate occasion using threatening or abusive words or behaviour against Lydia Davies in Oxford on April 4. Fined £100.

Leo smith, 34, of Meadside, Dorchester-on-Thames, admitted assaulting police constable Jemima Kerr in the execution of her duty at his home on May 6. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Ben Thornton, 20, of Poplar Close, Garsington, admitted possessing cannabis, a Class B drug, in Ashhurst Way, Rose Hill, on February 10. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Tyril Ochiela, 19, of Chatham Road, Oxford, admitted possessing two deals of herbal cannabis, a Class B drug, in George Street, Oxford, on April 3. Also admitted failing to attend Oxford Magistrates' Court on April 21. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Sam Baker, 24, of Abbott Road, Didcot, admitted failing to answer bail at Oxford Magistrates' Court on May 4. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Ryan Sexon, 19, of Crown Mews, Abingdon, admitted possessing cannabis, a Class B drug, at St Aldates Police Station in Oxford on April 24. Also admitted committing a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence made at Oxford Magistrates' on October 26 for possession of cannabis, cocaine, heroin and knives. Sent to prison for 14 weeks, fined £50 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Emilio de Figueiredo, 26, of Hampden Road, Oxford, was convicted of failing to provide police with information which could identify a driver suspected of a driving offence at Banbury in October or November 2016. Fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Peter Foster, 47, of Tarrett Burn, Ladygrove, Didcot, admitted speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Marston Road, Oxford, on September 24. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Yvonne Harris, 58, of Hundred Acres Close, Oxford, was convicted of failing to provide police with information which could identify a driver suspected of a driving offence in Banbury in October or November 2016. Fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Sarah Hill, 46, of Oxford Road, Gosford and Water Eaton, admitted speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Woodstock Road, Oxford, on September 6. Fined £100, ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.