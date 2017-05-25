A DECISION to build scores of homes on a Bicester meadow has been halted as councillors agreed to delayed to allow planning chiefs to assess the impact on wildlife.

Campaigners have praised the decision made by Cherwell District Council to defer any decision on plans for 180 homes to be built on land west of Gavray Meadows.

Councillors agreed no final outcome could be made on the proposal put forward by developers Gallagher Estates until a wildlife management plans was put in place for the undeveloped areas.

The homes are part of a wider plan to be put forward by the company, which includes 120 homes east to the site.

Pam Roberts, of the Save Gavray Meadows campaign and Bicester Green Gym, said: "It is nonsense to suggest that over 400 new residents right next to the meadows will not have any effect on them."

She added: "Bicester Green Gym have even offered to manage the site free of charge, but have been refused access.

"We are very pleased that committee members agree with us that what is needed is a masterplan that properly explores how the right number of houses can be delivered in the least sensitive parts of this site, alongside the protection and management of the valuable meadows that the Cherwell Local Plan demands."

The Save Gavray Meadows campaign, along with conservation organisations BBOWT and Butterfly Conservation, had argued against what they called a piecemeal approach.

They have called for a masterplan for the whole site to ensure as much of the wildlife-rich land as possible is saved and to ensure that a wildlife management plan for the saved areas is delivered.

Speaking at the meeting councillor Barry Richards called for the deferral over concerns for the developments affect on local wildlife.

He said: "I think it is important a conservation management plan is there for that very reason, the affect on the whole of the Bicester 13 area should be considered in a plan.

"By only discussing 40 per cent of the area, then asking for a plan is closing the barn door after the horse has bolted.

"I think it is perfectly reasonable to say they should have a plan in place before permission is granted."

Despite planning officers saying that they did not feel the approval of the first development would have an affect on the local wildlife site, councillors voted to defer a decision.

Gallagher Estates have been approached for comment but did not respond.