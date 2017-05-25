A MAJOR city centre junction looks set to be dug up again for the second time in less than three years.

The four-way junction connecting Worcester Street, Hythe Bridge Street and George Street would be redesigned again under plans unveiled by Oxfordshire County Council yesterday.

It would mean only buses and cyclists could turn left from Worcester Street on to Hythe Bridge Street.

Meanwhile, cars and other private vehicles travelling southbound on Worcester Street would be forced to turn right on to Hythe Bridge Street. Currently they can continue straight on.

The changes would require removing an existing pedestrian crossing on the west exit and adding two traffic islands to the junction.

It is the second time the council has proposed redesigning the junction in three years.

Work started in September 2014 on its most recent layout, as part of preparation for the redevelopment of Frideswide Square. The plans are out for consultation from today until June 23. See oxfordshire.gov.uk/consultation