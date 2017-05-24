TRIBUTES have to Sir Roger Moore have continued after the actor passed away aged 89.

The James Bond star, whose family announced yesterday he had died after a short battle with cancer, performed a number of times during his distinguished career at the New Theatre in George Street, Oxford.,

The 007 star shook up many a crowd when visiting the city, with his last being in September 2014.

Sir Roger was the longest-serving actor to play the suave M16 agent and took his vodka Martini shaken, not stirred, on seven occasions as Mr Bond from 1973 to 1985.

The blockbusters included Moonraker, A View to Kill and The Man With The Golden Gun.

Dean Stewart, general manager of the New Theatre, said staff were ‘saddened to hear’ of Sir Roger’s passing.

He added: “ He had performed at the venue a number of times during his career, the most recently in September 2014 when he took to our stage as part of his An Evening With tour.

“He was an incredibly charming man with a wonderful sense of humour.

“It was a genuine pleasure for us to be able to host him and his team when he visited the city.

“His loss will be felt greatly within the entertainment industry. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

A statement from his family said he passed away in Switzerland.

His funeral will be held in Monaco.