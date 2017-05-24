A teenager has been charged after a man was assaulted in Banbury.

Umar Faroq, 19, of Fergusson Road in the town, was charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article with intent on May 5.

Police did not release details until today.

It comes after an incident in Waterloo Drive in Banbury on Thursday, May 4, when a man was assaulted and taken to hospital with facial injuries.

He has since been discharged.

Faroq has been remanded in custody and will appear at Oxford Crown Court on June 2.

Another 19-year-old, from Brackley in Northamptonshire, was arrested on May 5 in relation to the same incident. He was released under investigation.