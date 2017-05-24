Brexit hustings that were set to take place tonight have been postponed following the terror attack in Manchester.

Oxford For Europe had organised the hustings along with the Oxford branch of the European Movement and Oxford Europeans Association.

But today the organisations said the event, planned for Exeter Hall in Kidlington, had been postponed.

General Election campaigning has been put on hold across the country following the attack on Monday night.

It is hoped a new date will be secured for the hustings shortly.

A hustings event for pupils at Bartholomew School in Eynsham, which was due to take place tomorrow, has also been postponed.