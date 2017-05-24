RESIDENTS can now peruse plans to revamp a Didcot pub online.

Designs for renovating the Wallingford Arms on Broadway have been submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council and published on the authority’s website.

We revealed last week that Spirit Pub Company has submitted a fresh licensing application to take over the running of the former Greene King pub which closed nearly two years ago.

A ‘licence variation application’ posted outside the front of the pub this month gave a glimmer of hope to pub goers that the inn could be brought back into use.

Now Greene King has submitted a planning application to build a new a single-storey entrance lobby, expand the kitchen and create new windows and doors.

The improvements will also increase the size of the toilets.

See the new planning application online at southoxon.gov.uk using reference number P17/S1806/FUL.