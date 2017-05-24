OFFERING a supportive hand to young people who have been involved with crime will be the focus of a conference in Blackbird Leys.

The 'Beyond the Label' event on Wednesday, June 14 aims to get youngsters, parents and professionals thinking about how to get vulnerable lives back on track.

It was the brainchild of Blackbird Leys woman Sasha East and Marsha Jackson, youth project co-ordinator at the Leys Community Development Initiative (CDI).

Ms East, Abingdon & Witney College's community development manager at the Leys adult learning centre, said she was 'excited' about the event.

She said: "This is something that's really important and I want to get it right. I hope at the end we will get people to pledge to do something."

In March this year, a total of 233 crimes were reported in Oxford South East, including 61 incidents of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage.

Ms East said she had come up with the idea for a conference after speaking to young people who struggled to move forward after getting in trouble with the law.

She said: "Having a criminal record, they face issues with housing and employment and find it difficult going into education.

"There are criminals that target young people as a type of exploitation. It's us adults that should be helping young people lead positive lives."

Among the speakers at the event will be Christopher Stacey of national charity Unlock, who will discuss the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act.

Representatives from mentoring organisation A Band of Brothers, which set up a Blackbird Leys branch last year, will also speak on the night.

In its 20 years of history the Leys CDI has worked with young offenders and those at risk of getting involved in crime.

Youth project co-ordinator Marsha Jackson said: " We have preventative projects to support young people who aren't just involved, but maybe heading down that route.

"For us it's about supporting young people in the next transition of their life. Some young people leave jail and find it hard to find a job.

"It's also about self-belief. When you have had so many knock-backs from application after application because of your record you lose belief in yourself."

The event will run from 9.30am at the Glow Hall in Blackbird Leys Community Centre.

Booking is required and an optional fundraising lunch is available from the CDI for £10. Email sasha.east@abingdon-witney.ac.uk or call 07387 108486